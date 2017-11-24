Caistor Grammar named as top state school in East Midlands

Caistor Grammar School has been revealed as the top performing state school in the East Midlands Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2018, published in The Sunday Times and online this Sunday, November 26.

At GCSE, students enjoyed record breaking results with 66.4 per cent of entries gaining the top grades of A* or A , or the top new numeric grades of 9, 8 and 7.

The selective school, which also has the best A-level results in the region’s state secondary schools table, has also been recognised as The Sunday Times Parent Power East Midlands State Secondary School of the Year.

It is one of eight selective grammar schools from Lincolnshire that dominate the top position in the East Midlands state secondary table. Headmaster Alistair Hopkins said: “I’m delighted that the School has been recognised not just for its outstanding results but also for the very many extra-curricular opportunities that the staff and volunteers provide for our students.”