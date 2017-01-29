Caistor Academy ‘on a great journey’

Caistor Yarborough Academy has welcomed a new principal to the school - and one of his main aims is to secure an Ofsted rating of ‘good’.

Mark Midgley joined Caistor Yarborough Academy last November to cover the absence of headteacher Jeremy Newnham.

Mr Midgely, who was based at a school in Newcastle prior to arriving at Caistor, is hoping to establish new and multiple partnerships with a range of primary and secondary schools from across Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire to promote learning opportunities for all students.

He is also determined to impress Ofsted when inspectors next visit the school.

Mr Midgley, who teaches PE and business studies, told the Mail: “An opportunity came where the school needed a bit of extra support while the headteacher was away.

“I was contacted and asked to come down.

“I have been working with the school to help it to achieve ‘good’ in its next Ofsted inspection and also improve and raise the outcomes for students.

“I’ve been working with the local community in both the primary and secondary sectors to develop partnerships and promote learning opportunities for all students.”

The Academy has already seen some new additions since Mr Midgley’s arrival.

As well as the new electronic gates at both the entrance and exits to the school - which are ‘all about safety’ - the Academy has also seen a new personalised learning agenda introduced, which has included the appointment of new staff to support the initiative.

Mr Midgley said: “We’ve got a distinct ethos about a personalised learning agenda.

“This will ensure that every student’s needs and learning is personalised to them.

“It will make sure that we will meet all of the student needs.

“We’ve appointed extra staff to support us doing that, with specifics to maths teaching so we have added two additional staff in the maths department.

“We’ve set up service level agreements with a range of secondary schools to support us on our journey.

“We are also working with Walker Technology College in Newcastle who are supporting us and we will go there for joint staff training days.

“We’re also working in partnership with Lincolnshire Teaching School Alliance who have been supporting us in terms of our development.

“Hopefully, the school is on a great journey, making great progress and improvements at all levels.

“We have loads of exciting stuff coming up in the school calendar this year.”