Bike ace helps honour Rasen’s sporting youngsters

Young sports stars at De Aston School received a surprise visitor at their annual sports presentation evening.

De Aston School paid tribute to its many young sports stars during a presentation evening held at the end of the school year.

As well as not knowing who the winners were, those gathered were also unaware of who the special guest was.

And they were delighted when it was revealed that bike ace and TV personality Guy Martin was presenting the awards.

Pupils across the whole school were honoured for their sporting achievements over the last 12 months.

For some, it was county team positions that were recognised, while for others it was school sports or their own personal achievements that were recognised.

Winners of the awards were: Rounders’ player of the year - Eleanor Moore, Y9; Rugby player of the year - Marcus Payne, Y11; Cross Country athlete of the year - Lea Meinecke, Y12; Girls Athletics Athlete of the year - Alexa Moore, Y8; Boys Athletics Athlete of the year - Callum Dean, Y9; Netball player of the year - Anna Macpherson, Y7; Football player of the year - Finlay Drakes, Y8; Girls Footballer of year – Eleanor Moore, Y9; Basketball player of the year - Franck Kone, Y10; Cricket player of the year - Jabari Darrell, Y10; Yr 7 Sports Person of the Year 2017- Connor Newton-Kelly; Year 8 Sports Person of the Year - Toby Green; Year 9 Sports Person of the Year - Megan Newsham; Year 10 Sports Person of the Year - Jabari Darrell; The Ray Smart Award (Most Improved Performer in Year 8 Girl) - Tabitha Baron; Most Improved Rugby Player - Alex Havercroft, Y8; Rick Freeman Special Award in Sport - Kelvin Payne, Y8; Phil Chapman Award for outstanding contribution to sport - Armand Keyworth, Y13; Outstanding Sporting Achievement in the School - Marcus Payne, Y11.