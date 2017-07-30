Benchmark fundraisers at Caistor

Have your say

Caistor Yarborough Academy PTFA (Parent Teacher Friends Association) has donated new benches to the pupils recently.

Picnic benches and a friendship bench are now in use around the Academy.

Andrea Garrard, Jackie Potterton, Lisa Plaskitt and Angela Sach with the bench EMN-170720-112158001

Lisa Plaskitt and Jackie Potterton have now left the PTFA due to their children leaving the school, but along with the other current members would like to thank everyone who has donated to raffles, tombolas, cake stalls and other events in the past and hope the support continues into the future.

The next event is an Autumn Fair on Saturday September 30.

To book a table call the Academy Reception on 01472 851383 during Academy Opening Hours.