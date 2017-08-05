Awards night at Caistor Yarborough Academy

Have your say

Caistor Yarborough Academy held their annual ceremony to award effort, attitude and achievement.

The evening began with canapes and drinks in the evening sun.

Following an address from Mark Midgley, the new Principal, certificates and awards were presented by the Chair of Governors, the Principal of Franklin College, Trevor Wray.

This year, the Head Teacher’s award went to Katie Leeman and Jack Wilson for service to the Academy whilst being Head Girl and Head Boy this past year.

Entertainment was provided by Y8 students Katie Phillips and Lydia Garrard, and Y10 Daniel Pyle.