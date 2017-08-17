A-Levels: ‘Extremely impressive’ results at Caistor Grammar School

Have your say

Students at Caistor Grammar School are enjoying another superb set of A level results, having tackled the challenge of new style A level exams.

Headmaster, Alistair Hopkins, described the 2017 A level results as “extremely impressive in the face of the uncertainty caused by A level changes.”

Holly Horton (1A,1B,1C) pictured with Mum Jo Parsons. Holly is to study Geography at Sheffield University. (Lin) EMN-170817-200406001

He added: “Our students have delivered a wonderful set of results and brought great credit to themselves, their teachers, their families and the School.

“These results are indicative of students’ drive and determination to do their best.”

Highlights include 72.9% of all results being A*-B (excluding General Studies) and

45.3% of all grades being graded A* or A.

A delighted Mel Nash (3A*s 1A) pictured with Luke Green and Ella Hodson. (Lin) EMN-170817-200351001

Nearly a third of students achieved three A’s or better and just under half of the cohort gained at least 2A’s or better.

Individual successes include: Daniel Jackson 4A*s; Ankit Gupta 3A*s, 1 A; Quintin

McGlone-Healey 3A*s, 1 A; Caroline Bassett 2A*s, 2 As; Harriet Burniston 2A*s, 1A;

Megan Harding 2A*s, 1A; Nicola Hibbert 2A*s, 1A; Mel Nash 2A*s, 1 A; Jasturan

Ella Hodson (1Bs, 2Cs (left), Niamh Rafftery (1A,1B,1C) and Emma Harper-Smith (2B,1C). Ella is going to Paris to work as an au pair, Niamh is going to Newcastle University to study Geography and Emma is going to study Sports Management at Leeds Beckett University. (Lin) EMN-170817-200337001

Padda 2A*, 1A, Michael Trueman 2A*s, 1A; Ellie Hill 1A*, 2As; William Horton 1A*,

3As and James Gillet 1A*, 3As.

Mr Hopkins said: “With these results, Caistor Grammar School will retain its position as one of the leading schools locally and nationally.

“We expect to be recorded as achieving 1035.5 per candidate in the Government’s Performance Tables.”

Esther Robinson (3 Cs and a Distinction in Grade B singing) has a placement at Leeds College studying music. Esther is pictured with Mum and Dad Michael and Helen. (Lin) EMN-170817-200324001

Clare Hagerub and Lawrence Brown with Emily Brown (2Bs and 1C) who is taking a Gap Year. (Lin) EMN-170817-200311001

Headteacher Alastair Hopkins with Nina Leggett (3As) and James Gillett (1A* and 3As). Nina said she was very pleased with her results and is to study Civil Engineering at the University of Bath. James, also very pleased with his results, is to study Music at University of Music. (Lin) EMN-170817-200258001

Luke Green, pictured with Mum Beverley and Dad Karl, said he was very pleased and surprised after he gained 3As and 1B. He is going to Leeds University to study journalism. (Lin) EMN-170817-154732001