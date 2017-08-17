A-Levels: ‘Extremely impressive’ results at Caistor Grammar School

Students at Caistor Grammar School are enjoying another superb set of A level results, having tackled the challenge of new style A level exams.
Headmaster, Alistair Hopkins, described the 2017 A level results as “extremely impressive in the face of the uncertainty caused by A level changes.”
He added: “Our students have delivered a wonderful set of results and brought great credit to themselves, their teachers, their families and the School.
“These results are indicative of students’ drive and determination to do their best.”
Highlights include 72.9% of all results being A*-B (excluding General Studies) and
45.3% of all grades being graded A* or A.
Nearly a third of students achieved three A’s or better and just under half of the cohort gained at least 2A’s or better.
Individual successes include: Daniel Jackson 4A*s; Ankit Gupta 3A*s, 1 A; Quintin
McGlone-Healey 3A*s, 1 A; Caroline Bassett 2A*s, 2 As; Harriet Burniston 2A*s, 1A;
Megan Harding 2A*s, 1A; Nicola Hibbert 2A*s, 1A; Mel Nash 2A*s, 1 A; Jasturan
Padda 2A*, 1A, Michael Trueman 2A*s, 1A; Ellie Hill 1A*, 2As; William Horton 1A*,
3As and James Gillet 1A*, 3As.
Mr Hopkins said: “With these results, Caistor Grammar School will retain its position as one of the leading schools locally and nationally.
“We expect to be recorded as achieving 1035.5 per candidate in the Government’s Performance Tables.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.