East Barkwith Gardeners’ Association

Sheila Minns welcomed a good attendance of members to the monthly meeting.

After announcing the recent death of long-standing member Nina Maplethorpe, she asked everyone to join her in observing a brief silence in her memory.

Jane and Dave Newton were the joint speaker and demonstrator for the evening, with the theme Flowers from your Garden.

They kept their audience captivated as Jane deftly arranged the flowers, adding tips on floral art as she worked, while Dave gave snippets of the history of each and horticultural hints and advice on growing and planting.

Jane produced five arrangements, which she donated to the club.

It was agreed that one would be delivered to member Yvonne Bryson, who was indisposed, while the other four were added to the prizes in the raffle.

A reminder was given of the forthcoming annual meeting, the last of 2016, when the committee will be elected.

It was agreed that the annual subscription would remain at £5, which will be due at the next meeting.

The annual evening meal out will be on either March 10 or 11, depending on the venue.

Les Robinson, who arranges the regular coach outings, gave an update on the remaining trips for the year.

A new programme will be ready in the new year, with a theatre trip to be included to see the Louth Playgoers in May.