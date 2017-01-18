Drop in for coffee at the Lions Den in Coningsby

The Lions Den in Coningsby’s Silver Street will be open on Tuesday and Thursday mornings for coffee, company and chat.

Go along between 10am and 12 noon to catch up with friends or make new ones.

This Thursday (January 19), there will also be the chance to buy your tickets for this year’s pantomime offering from the Lions.

They will be performing Spock & the Beanstalk in Tattershall Village Hall this weekend, with performances on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets cost £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for children.

Tickets are also available locally from The Cutting Cupboard, Richard Sivill Gallery and Barracks.