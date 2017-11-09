Double award success for Rasen restaurant

Staff at The Advocate Arms, in Market Rasen’s Queen Street, are celebrating after bagging two awards at an annual ceremony last Thursday.

They attended the Taste of Excellence Food and Drink Awards, held at the Engine Shed, in Lincoln.

The awards, organised by Lincolnshire Life magazine, celebrate the best in food and drink the county has to offer.

Staff returned with the title of Restaurant of the Year and John Brinded, who has worked at The Advocate Arms for five years, was named Young Chef of the Year.

Advocate Arms owner Darren Lince said: “Six of us went along and there was a really good atmosphere.”

“With so many great restaurants in Lincolnshire, we are delighted to have won.

“It is a fantastic feeling.”

The Advocate Arms was also nominated for Chef of the Year (Josh Kelly) and Hotel of the Year.

With two AA rosettes, five stars to its name and a space in the Michelin Guide 2016, The Advocate Arms is going from strength to strength.

Mr Lince said: “We don’t do it for recognition, but it is great to have.

“What made these nominations even more special is they came from customers who put forward The Advocate Arms for the various awards.

“Without the customers, we wouldn’t have won.”

Once businesses had been shortlisted, judges then dined at each establishment before choosing their winner.

Mr Lince, who opened The Advocate Arms in 2008, added: “It’s really nice when people come in and try your food.”

Speaking on behalf of the whole Advocate team, Mr Lince added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our fantastic customers who voted for us in the first instance.

“Without their recommendations we would never have reached the latter stages of these awards, and I, and my team, are extremely grateful.

“Finally, a massive thank -you to the brilliant team that are at The Advocate Arms.

“These awards are recognition of the hard work, commitment and customer service they provide day in, day out.”