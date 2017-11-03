Double award success for Rasen restaurant

Staff at The Advocate Arms, in Queen Street, are celebrating after bagging two awards at a ceremony last night (Thursday).

They attended the Taste of Excellence Award Food and Drink Awards, held at the Engine Shed, in Lincoln.

The awards, organised by Lincolnshire Life magazine, celebrate the best in food and drink that the county has to offer.

Staff returned with awards for Restaurant of the Year and John Brinded, who has worked at The Advocate Arms for five years, won Young Chef of the Year.

With two AA rosettes, five stars to its name and a space in the Michelin Guide 2016, The Advocate Arms is going from strength to strength.

On the award success, Darren said: “It is a fantastic feeling.

“We don’t do it for recognition but it is great to have.”

