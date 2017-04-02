Doors to open for full station restoration at Rasen

It is full steam ahead for the restoration of Market Rasen Station thanks to National Lottery players.

Having completed work to make the roof water tight, thanks to a development grant of £71,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) the specially formed Market Rasen Station Community Project Community Interest Company has been awarded a further grant from HLF for £463,900 to transform the derelict Grade II listed building.

“This is fantastic news for Market Rasen, and a triumph for all the volunteers who have been so committed to this building for many years,” said Emma Wardell, chair of the Community Interest Company.

“The grant will see the long-needed restoration of this beautiful but derelict station building for the benefit of the local community and will allow us to celebrate and preserve its valuable heritage.”

Plans for the building are to create a number of self contained offices, turn the old booking hall and stationmaster’s office into a community space with meeting rooms available for use by clubs, special interest groups and the public and also create a heritage area showing the station’s history, from its inception and its importance to the town and townspeople, with stories of past stationmasters and other railway workers.

Work will soon be starting on the full construction works, including replacement of the stonework at the imposing entrance and windows with locally sourced stone.

The brickwork will be restored or replaced where needed, and windows will be restored using the existing frames where possible.

During the restoration works, on-site tours will be arranged to allow everyone to see the building at various stages, and taster courses in heritage skills will be arranged.

Trainees and apprentices will also be involved in the construction works, and there will be lots of opportunities for volunteers.

Jonathan Platt, Head of HLF East Midlands, said: “We’re delighted that National Lottery players are able to support this fascinating project to breathe new life into this beautiful station building.

“The project offers a great opportunity to combine restoration with enterprise, and we look forward to seeing the station teeming with life once more.”

Hazel Barnard, the project’s Heritage Officer, continues working hard to compile stories from various sources including past employees, their family members and local historians. Her details can be found on our website, marketrasenstation.com

The planned offices are aimed at small and start-up businesses, with business advice and expertise available.

The offices will be at an affordable rent on flexible terms to encourage new businesses in the area.

For anyone wanting information on the office rentals contact Lynn Ritson 01522 852441.