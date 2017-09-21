Do you recognise two dogs found in Binbrook woods?

East Lindsey District Council is appealing for anyone who recognises two identical dogs, discovered in Binbrook woods, to get in touch.

The dogs - Teddy and Lily - were found in the woods earlier today (Thursday).

Both dogs are chipped to Norwich, but unfortunately ELDC’s Dog Warden is having no luck contacting the owner - suggesting the micro chip could be out of date.

One dog is wearing a studded collar, and the other is wearing a plain leather collar,

If you recognise the dogs, or if you would like to offer them a new home if the owner doesn’t come forward, call East Lindsey District Council on 01507 601111.