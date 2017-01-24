Diamond day for Market Rasen couple

A Market Rasen couple have celebrated 60 years of marriage with the people most important to them - their family and friends.

Eric and Isabel Burks were married on January 7, 1957 at Louth Methodist Church.

Eric and Isabel Burks on their wedding day in 1957 EMN-170118-093005001

At the time, Eric lived in the Ludford area and Isabel in Louth.

They had, as so many people did, met sometime before at a social event in Louth.

Eric, now 86, worked as a lorry driver in the Osgodby area.

Once married, they struggled to get a suitable house near Eric’s work.

Eventually though, they set up home in North Owersby and, 50 years ago, moved in to Market Rasen.

Isabel, now 81, worked for a time at the Gordon Arms in Market Rasen and also at the Peter Rhodes electrical shop.

They have two children - Marcia and Trevor.

Marcia lives in Louth, where she owns and runs M & G Designs Needlecraft in the town’s Eastgate.

Trevor lives near his parents in Market Rasen.

Eric and Isabel were joined by their family and friends, including some of their bridesmaids, at their Diamond Anniversary party in Normanby by Spital’s Bottle and Glass.