Caistor Sports and Social Club and LIVES have teamed up to provide two sessions of defibrillator training.

The first session is on May 15 and the second on June 5.

Each session will have six places for members of the club and six places for members of the general public.

To find out more and to sign up for one of the sessions contact the town clerk on 01472 851679 or email hs.pitman@tiscali.co.uk