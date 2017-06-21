Decision finally expected on Rasen’s Caistor Road plan

A final decision on a controversial housing development on the outskirts of Market Rasen could be made next week.

Plans for the 300-home development in Caistor Road are set to go before the planning committee at the district council headquarters in Gainsborough on Wednesday, June 28.

Plans for the development were submitted by Chestnut Homes in September 2016 and the company says the scheme will deliver a ‘highly sustainable and well-designed development’ which will fit in with the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan.

The site has been formally allocated for residential development of 300 homes in the new Central Lincolnshire Local Plan, where the site was endorsed by the independent Planning Inspector.

However, the scheme has attracted widespread opposition from residents and councillors.

When the planning committee met in April this year, they called for ‘clarifications’ from some of the major agencies involved in the process, including Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways department and the Environment Agency.

Rasen Action Group (RAG) also formed to fight the proposed development.

Spokesman Andrew Newton told the Rasen Mail: “We have no knowledge of the site being formally allocated as a residential site, but nothing has changed with respect to making the development comply with the requirements of the National Planning Policy.

“This development has so many risks associated with it that it would be planning madness to let it go ahead.

“National Planning Policy does not support building large high density housing estates in small rural towns and villages which are struggling to cope with their existing social and economic commitments.

“RAG will be urging the planning committee to reject the proposal on this basis and will be presenting a strong supporting case.”

Representatives from RAG will be in attendance and have been allocated a speaking slot at next Wednesday’s planning committee meeting, which will start at 6.30pm.

The development has sparked concern among Market Rasen’s councillors.

County councillor Lewis Strange has previously spoken out against the plans for a number of reasons including potential flooding.

Town and district councillors say they are worried about the impact 300 homes will have on local infrastructure, including education and health services.

There is provision in the application for Section 106 Agreements that would provide hundreds of thousands of pounds for improvements to services - including the town’s doctors and primary school.

It’s understood officials behind plans for a re-vamped skate park could be seeking some sort of financial contribution.