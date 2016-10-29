Deadline closing for construction awards

The deadline is approaching for applications for the Lincolnshire construction and property awards.

The award ceremony, solely for the construction sector, promises to be a memorable evening that marks the start of future anual awards.

There are still a few days left to submit an application.

Property and construction businesses are encouraged to enter promptly to have a chance of winning.

The awards are free to enter and businesses can enter in multiple categories.

The categories up for nomination are; Heritage project of the year, Residential project of the year, Sustainable project of the year, Agent of the year, Apprentice/young achiever of the year, Development project of the year (up to £5 million) and Development project of the year (over £5 million).

The event in February 2017 will be held at Lincoln’s very own Engine Shed along the Brayford pool right in the very heart of Lincoln City.

All guests will indulge in a sparkling drinks reception, followed by a delicious three course meal, live music and speakers - who will be announced in due course and live entertainment taking everyone through the evening.

To enter your business or employee into the awards, visit www.lincsconstructionandpropertyawards.co.uk to fill out an application form.

Each application asks three questions and all responses are word limited between 300-1000 words.

The deadline for entering applications is Tuesday, November 1.