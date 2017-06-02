De Aston students show creative side

Students at Market Rasen’s De Aston School have been putting down their pens and picking up paint brushes, wooden spoons and cameras instead.

Members of the sixth form - Year 13 - donned their aprons for the annual ‘Masterchef’ event.

Winners of the cookery competition with the guest judges EMN-170525-154540001

This is the 11th year it has been held and saw some creative cookery delights.

The students had just 40 minutes to cook and present their item, ready for judging by governors John Matthews and Grahame Killey, and guest Michele Oates from Epilepsy Action.

And it was the chocolate fondant created by Emma Crawford, Rebecca Clarke and Charlotte Dales that most impressed.

Over in the art department, lunchtime drop in sessions have seen the creation of the school’s knight.

Students from years 7 to 10 submitted designs for the knight, which is linked to the Lincoln Knights Trail, which head of art David Pollard then amalgamated to give the final designs.

An open art room has seen students drop in to help create the masterpiece, which has seen the addition of tank tracks, artist’s beret and a unicorn’s horn, all in fibreglass, to the knight body provided by trail organisers..

“It has been a real school community project,” said Mr Pollard.

“It is a way of celebrating creativity at De Aston for all to see.”

Staying on the visual art theme, students from across the year groups have also been taking part in an inter-house photography competition.

Photography teacher Graham Taylor was delighted with the response and praised the images submitted.

“There was a good range of subjects and they captured the details really well,” he said.

“They (the entrants) have thought very carefully about the subject matter and the competition of the photographs.

“It is the first time we have had a house photography competition; it is a good way of promoting the house system outside sport.”

The photos were displayed to the staff, who voted for their favourites in the three categories.

Winner of the Natural World category, and overall winner was Tia Barr.

The Typically British category was won by Emily Taylor and the Daily Lives category by Charlotte Nugent and Ben Earl.