D-Day: Councillors to consider 300-homes plan for Rasen’s Caistor Road

A controversial scheme to build 300 new homes in Market Rasen could leave developers with a bill for than £800,000 to improve local services - if plans are approved by West Lindsey District Council today (Wednesday).

Chestnut Homes is hoping to stave off opposition from residents and councillors to secure the green light to build the homes off Caistor Road.

The company says the proposals will deliver a ‘highly sustainable and well-designed development’ which will fit in with the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan.

But, on the eve of a final decision, documents show Lincolnshire County Council and the NHS are both seeking Section 106 agreements.

If the 106s form part of the permission, developers could have to pay £676,586 towards improvements in Rasen’s schools, while the NHS is requesting £127,000.

The NHS says the money would be focused on Rasen’s doctors’ surgery - which they note is ‘up to capacity’ and may become ‘unsafe’ with the influx of as many as 690 new patients generated by the housing development.

The NHS report states: “Market Rasen Surgery’s practice population is just above 10,000 and the practice is currently up to capacity with the ratio of GPs to patients above the national average.

“The potential to gain a further 690 new patients means the level of patient care may be compromised and can become unsafe for the patient.”

The consultee for education noted the ‘direct impact’ the new development would have on schools in the area.

A report warns that ‘excluding the effect of the development in question, Market Rasen Primary School will have no permanent surplus places by 2019’.

MP Sir Edward Leigh has weighed into the debate, saying residents have ‘convincing objections’ to the development.

In a letter published on the West Lindsey Planning site, he said: “With hundreds of new houses having been built in Market Rasen over the past decade and beyond, nothing has been done to develop infrastructure to cope even with the current level of demand - let alone this development were it to approved.”

Town and parish councils have voiced their objections, as have residents who formed the Rasen Action Group (RAG) and claim the development would ‘irreversibly change’ the town’s character.

More than 50 residents have also posted objections on the WLDC website.

The same site carries a lengthy report from Chestnut Homes which believes the development would boost the area.

The company states: “The site provides a logical extension to the town within walking and cycling distance of facilities and services.

“The proposed development will significantly enhance the economic benefits of this land to Market Rasen.”