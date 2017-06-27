Cyclists looking for funding as GB calls

A Rasen cycling couple are hoping pedal power will turn to pounds to help them represent team GB at the UCI World Championships.

Keen cyclists Emma Frost and her partner David Wood put in a lot of miles each week and have done numerous sportives.

However, earlier this month they decided to take part in their first ever race event - the Tour of Cambridge - and were amazed with the results.

Emma said: “I’m a personal trainer and both of us love cycling, but neither of us had raced before, so we were quite nervous and not sure what to expect.”

The race was separated into gender and age race categories, with the top 25 percent in each age group getting a qualification spot to race for GB at the UCI World Championships in Albi in August.

Emma was in the 19-34 age group and Dave in the 40-44.

Emma said: “The race started badly for Dave, who crashed after a couple of miles but he managed to get back on the bike and still make a qualification spot.

“My race was better and I took third place, narrowly missing out on top spot by 11 seconds to a semi-pro rider.

“We are really proud of what we have achieved and the prospect of racing for team GB is super exciting.”

While they would love to take up their places in the team, the cost of transporting their bikes and kit to France for the championships is beyond what they can afford, so they are looking to get some sponsorship.

Emma said: “We would be gutted to miss out on the opportunity to represent our country for financial reasons.

“I have set up a Justgiving page for anyone who would be willing to help us - any donations would be amazing.”

The championship event will be held from August 24 to 27.

The road race circuits will start in the heart of the Episcopal City and see a circuit of 155km for men in the under 60 categories and 97kms for all the female categories and men 60 plus.

To support Emma and David visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emma-frost