CYBER ATTACK UPDATE: Lincolnshire Trust still affected by international ransomeware incident

The trust which runs Boston, Grantham and Lincoln hospitals is still affected today (Monday) following Friday’s cyber attack.

United Lincolnshire’s Hospitals Trust has cancelled all routine activity in the hospitals today while work carries on to restore its IT systems.

This includes outpatients appointments, diagnostic tests and routine operations.

However, the trust says chemotherapy treatments at Lincoln and Boston will go ahead as planned, as will all antenatal and maternity scan appointments at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham.

A statement by the Trust on social media says: “We appreciate this situation is causing frustration and anxiety for our patients, but we would like to reassure patients that we will be in touch with them to re-arrange appointments once our IT system is restored.

“Thank you to our staff and patients for their support and understanding during this time.”

Patients have been asked to attend Accident and Emergency, only if their condition is live threatening.

Staff in certain departments have also been asked to switch off their computers while the maintenance is ongoing.

ULHT is constantly reviewing the situation and will update patients over the course of the week.

The cyber attack last week, which is known as WannaCry and demands Bitcoin payment in exhange for access to locked files, has affected 48 health organisations across England and Scotland, causing 16 to shut down their IT systems.

This also includes doctors’ surgeries.

The attack has also hit 150 countries around the world since Friday.