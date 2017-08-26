Curate Claire sets out on ministry path in Market Rasen

For the first time in more than three decades, Market Rasen Parish Church has welcomed a curate to the town.

The Rev Claire Walker took up the post in June and will be in the parish for three years.

The 37-year-old former French teacher spent two years training for ministry at Westcott House Theological College in Cambridge.

“I had always had a nagging feeling about ministry and it got to the point where it really got hold of me and I decided to go and train,” said Claire.

Originally from Lancashire, she is no stranger to Lincolnshire.

“My last teaching post was in the South of Lincolnshire, so it is lovely to be back in this part of the country,” she said.

“I have had a really nice welcome; people in Market Rasen are so warm, lovely and generous.

“When you walk down the street people say hello - it is a nice place to be.”

And it is out in the community Claire wants to take her ministry.

She said: “I have a real interest in mission.

“I want to take the church out to people and break down the preconceptions.

“The church is a place for everybody and I am keen to get out and about and let people know that.”

While at Market Rasen, the Rev Steve Johnson will be mentoring Claire and helping her prepare to take on her own parish when the time comes.

He said: “It is a privilege to help Claire on her ministry path and she will get a lot of useful experience here at Market Rasen.

“We haven’t had a curate for 32 years, so we are really pleased to have Claire with us.

“It is nice for me to have someone to share the ministry with and it is good for the parish as a whole.”

One of Claire’s roles in the parish is to take on the Emmaus Group, for the 30 to 50-year-old age group.

Claire said: “Often there are groups for older people and children, so it is great to have this group here.

“I have already learnt so much since I have been here; Steve is committed to seeing I get lots of different experiences - I think I have landed on my feet here.”