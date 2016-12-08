Crowds turn out to welcome Christmas to Rasen

Christmas well and truly came to Market Rasen on Saturday at a cracker of an event in the town’s market place and Festival Hall.

The event combined seasonal stalls with the Mayor’s Charity event and free entertainment in the Festival Hall.

Market Rasen Christmas Market EMN-160412-080242001

“Considering we changed the event, there has been a fantastic response from both traders and the public,” said town mayor John Matthews.

“The coffers of not only my own charities but the other groups and good causes have all benefitted from today.

“I must thank Tesco and the Lions for their most generous support.

“And well done to those high street traders for their efforts in seasonal window dressing.”

Bathroom Desires was chosen as the best dressed window.

Market Rasen Christmas Market EMN-160412-080611001

Market Rasen Christmas Market EMN-160412-080546001

Market Rasen Christmas Market EMN-160412-080449001

Market Rasen Christmas Market EMN-160412-080325001