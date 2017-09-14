Crowds to line Melton streets for Battle of Britain parade

Crowds will line the streets of Melton on Sunday for the annual Battle of Britain parade to honour those who fought in a pivotal episode during the Second World War.

There will be a wreath-laying ceremony in the Memorial Gardens at 11.15am after the 1st Loughborough Boys Brigade Marching Band have led the party off from Park Road at 11am, marching along Nottingham Street and into High Street.

A short service will be led by the RAFAC Padre in the Memorial Gardens with the Last Post and reveille being sounded.

The parade will then march back to Nottingham Street to be dismissed.

A service of dedication is scheduled at the town’s Sage Cross Chapel at 6pm. where standards will be paraded.

The Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Lady Gretton JP, and Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tejpal Bains, will read the lessons at the service, which will be led by the Rev James Skinner.

Collections are being made throughout the week at the Melton branch of Morrisons and there will be a stall on the market on Saturday, from 10am until 2pm.

Visitors will be able to buy Wings pin badges, plane badges, wrist bands, small cuddly bears and the latest jet ducks.

Final totals raised will be announced in November.