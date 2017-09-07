Woman’s death in Newtoft near Market Rasen was ‘not suspicious’ investigation finds

A post-mortem has confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Newtoft near Market Rasen.

Police have released from custody a man arrested in relation to the unexplained death at Tudor Close, Newtoft, on Tuesday, September 5.

The post-mortem has been completed following the death of the 40-year-old woman, who was found at a house in Tudor Close. It has confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances that caused her death.

Police are not looking for any other suspects in this enquiry. A file will be passed to the Coroner.

The Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Karl Whiffen, said: “We needed to investigate, secure and preserve a large amount of detailed evidence as timely as possible.

“I am now satisfied the man we arrested has been released with no further action relating to the death of this lady.

“We are not looking for any other suspects and will be passing a file onto the Coroner. I pass my grateful thanks onto the local community of Newtoft and everyone that has helped.”