Witnesses sought to road rage incident in Dunholme

Police are appealing for information after a road rage incident in Dunholme last week.

On Wednesday, January 25, at around 4.15pm a car was reversing off a drive on Ryland Road in Dunholme when a second vehicle, travelling along Ryland Road towards Lincoln Road, hooted his horn and then pulled up on the yellow zig zag lines outside Dunholme Primary School.

The driver got out of his vehicle and approached the reversing car. An altercation then took place. There were no serious injuries.

If anyone was in the area and witnessed what happened between the two drivers, please contact PC 253 Simon Percy quoting the crime reference number 17000035638.

Contact details:simon.percy@lincs.pnn.police.uk or call 07973 854306 and leave a message if it is not answered.

Alternatively, call 101 – quoting the crime number.