A camcorder, Ipad, laptop and vacuum cleaner were amongst items stolen during a burglary at a house in Riby.

Burglars got into a house in Riby Road and stole a white/silver cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner, a silver GoPro camcorder, black Sony laptop, black mini Ipad and a Sony camera, plus accessories.

The burglary happened between 11.30am on Sunday and , 04/12/16 11:30 hrs and Monday.

Anyone with information should call 101.