Trailer theft from Caistor haulage firm

Lincolnshire Police. ANL-170726-102100001
Caistor Police are asking for information on any vehicles seen in the Whitegate Hill area at 3am on July 29, following the theft of trailer and mower from Wrights Haulage.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101, with reference 63 29/07/2017