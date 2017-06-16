‘Shock’ damage leaves ‘ruined’ cricket pavilion

Members of Brocklesby Park Cricket Club are ‘in shock’ after finding their Victorian cricket pavilion extensively damaged.

Michael Burbidge, who claims the damage was done by four vandals, called the act ‘mindless and stupid’ as he described the extent of the destruction.

He said: “The pavilion is 150 years old and made of wood.

“But everything that could have been smashed has been.

“The windows are gone, the kitchen completely wrecked and the all the crockery in pieces.

“The toilets have been damaged, and creosote has been poured all over our equipment, leaving it ruined.

“We have been left completely without facilities to entertain people with.”

Mr Burbidge says that clubs at Keelby and Immingham have accommodated the Brocklesby club and allowed them to stage home matches at their grounds.

He said: “The damage was done on May 21 - and our captain, who was driving up the road to the pavilion, says he saw four people running into the woods.”

Lincolnshire Police, who have attended the scene, confirmed that the damage involved windows being smashed.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “all possible lines of enquiry have been exhausted and this crime has been finalised as undetected.”

But Mr Burbidge hasn’t given up hope.

He is urging anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident 192 of May 21.