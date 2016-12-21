Rasen man is cleared of rape charge

A Market Rasen man has been found not guilty of rape, a court has heard.

Lincoln Crown Court heard how Samuel Dale, 24, of Coronation Road, Market Rasen, stood trial accused of one count of rape.

The court was told how Mr Dale had been accused of raping a woman in Market Rasen.

It was alleged it happened on June 27, 2015.

Mr Dale pleaded not guilty to the charge, when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on April 28 this year.

And a jury has now found Mr Dale not guilty of raping a woman.

The jury, at Lincoln Crown Court, returned a not guilty verdict on December 1.

Ahead of the trial, Mr Dale had been on conditional bail, which was granted by Judge John Pini QC back in April.

On December 1, he walked free from the court.