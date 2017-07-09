Rasen hit by number of break ins and burglaries

A number of burglaries and shed breaks have taken place in the Market Rasen area over the last week.

Sometime overnight on July 1/2 (incident 209 of July 2), gardening tools were stolen from a shed in the Gainsborough Road area.

These included a strimmer, hedge cutter, chainsaw, splitting axe and back pack blower.

In the Wiilingham Road area, a pushbike, drill and sander were stolen from a shed sometime between July 1 and 3 (incident 153 of July 3).

A burglary at the Gallamore Lane Recycling Centre saw a large quantity of vehicle batteries and flat screen TVs stolen, between July 3 and 7 (incident 97 of July 7).

Call police on 101 with any information.