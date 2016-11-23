Rasen area farms targeted by thieves

Farm buildings in the area are being targeted by thieves.

Overnight on November 21 to 22, offenders entered farm premises at Holton Cum Beckering.

They went into one of the sheds and removed a lawnmower, but left it at the scene.

They then pulled up metal sheeting at the side of blockwork and entered the barn, stealing two chainsaws and a Stihl circular saw to the value of £900.

On the same night, offenders entered another barn on a farm at East Torrington by removing asbestos panels.

It is believed the alarm activated as nothing was stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 and quoting incident numbers 47 and 97 of November 22.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.