Police and Crime Panel supports recommended Chief Constable appointment for Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel has today recommended to Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones, that his proposed appointment of Bill Skelly, as Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, be confirmed.

Mr Skelly is currently Deputy Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police.

The Panel’s decision comes following a Confirmation Hearing during which the Panel scrutinised Mr Skelly on his experience of both strategic and operational policing; partnership working and his priorities for policing Lincolnshire.

Mr Skelly would take on the role from current Chief Constable, Neil Rhodes, who retires in early 2017.

The Panel has written to the Commissioner to confirm its support.

Chairman of the Police and Crime Panel, Chris Cook, said: “The Panel was unanimous in its decision to support the Commissioner in the proposed appointment of Mr Skelly as the next Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police. It was very clear that Mr Skelly has considerable experience and the Panel believes his appointment will be positive for policing in the county.”