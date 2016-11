Thieves have made off with a tonne of logs from a business in Market Rasen.

According to Market Rasen police the theft is believed to have happened over the weekend from a business on Pasture Lane, Market Rasen.

PCSO Neal Evans explained: “The offenders have moved the logs across a grassland area between Willingham Road and Pasture Lane.”

Any witnesses should call police on 101 and quote incident 16000346926.