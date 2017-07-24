Mower taken in Tealby shed break

A Honda HRX lawn mower has been stolen from the Rasen Road area of Tealby.
The shed break-in occurred sometime overnight on July 19/20.
Call Lincolnshire Police on 1010 with any information, quoting incident 105 of July 20.
