More than 50 vehicle batteries stolen in Rasen theft

More than 50 vehicle batteries have been stolen from the recycling centre in Gallamore Lane.

The theft happened sometime between 4pm on July 31 and 8am on August 4.

Contact police on 101 with any information, quoting incident 16 of August 3.

Police are also asking for information on entry being forced and money stolen from the market place telephone box.

BT say this occurred sometime between June 5 and July 5.

Quote incident 96 of August 4.