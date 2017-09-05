Man arrested after woman is found dead near Market Rasen

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a house near Market Rasen today, Tuesday September 5.

Police were called just after midday today to a house in Newtoft near Market Rasen where a woman in her 40’s was found dead.

Her death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ and it is hoped a Home Office Post Mortem examination later this evening or tomorrow will establish the cause of her death.

In the meantime, a 45-year-old man has been arrested in relation to her death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 in confidence and quote incident number 164 of September 5.

Further information will be released as soon as we are able to.