Lincolnshire Court Registers

Latest news from the county’s Magistrates Courts

Luke Adam Shephardson, 27, of Westwold Road in Caistor, has been sentenced in court after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal damage.

Shephardson admitted damaging or destroying three windows,belonging to three different people, without lawful excuse in Caistor on January 1.

He pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 26.

He was given an eight month conditional discharge for all three offences.

He was also ordered to pay compensation to the three victims: £200, £100 and £50 respectively.

The court also ordered Shephardson to pay £85 in court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Michael Jones

Michael Jones, 34, of Beechers Way in Market Rasen, has been sentenced after he admitted breaching a restraining order.

Jones entered Coronation Road in Market Rasen on December 27, which he was prohibited from doing due to an active restraining order imposed by Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on March 25, 2015.

When Jones appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 26, he pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined £120.

He was also ordered to pay £60 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Jamie Daniel Hartley

Jamie Daniel Charles Hartley, 27, of Dale View Road in Market Rasen, has been sentenced after he was found guilty of a motoring offence.

Hartley drove a motor vehicle in Church Street, Market Rasen, on June 28 last year without having a third-party insurance policy in place.

Hartley did not appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 31 when his case was heard, and his guilt was proved through the court’s single justice procedure.

Hartley was fined £660 and had six penalty points added to his driving record.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

Susanne Melanie Mills

A woman who was accused of stealing groceries from Waitrose on two separate occasions has had her case discontinued after no evidence was offered against her.

Susanne Melanie Mills, 47, of Church Lane in Saxby, was accused of stealing groceries from the Lincoln branch of Waitrose on July 27 and September 9, to the value of £8.50 and £10.49 respectively.

But, when Ms Mills appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on February 3, she was informed that both charges had been dismissed.

The defendant’s costs, including an amount paid in respect of legal costs, will be paid from central funds. The final amount is to be assessed.

Norman Johnson

Norman Johnson, 77, of Gallamore Lane in Middle Rasen, has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Lincolnshire village.

Johnson had been accused of committing the alleged sexual assault on a woman over the age of 16 on July 15, 2015.

He had appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court in November 2015, and his case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court to be determined through a jury trial.

He pleaded not guilty, and the trial began on Monday January 30 this year.

The trial lasted just two days, and on February 1, the jury was sent out to consider their verdict - and after just 28 minutes, they returned with a ‘not guilty’ verdict.

Mohammed Slibi

Mohammed Slibi, 20, of Wragby Road in Sudbrooke, has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Market Rasen on January 1.

Slibi was caught driving with 53 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Slibi appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 26, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for 12 months, although this ban can be reduced by 13 weeks if he chooses to complete a course before August 28.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Danni Tasmin Spafford

Danni Tasmin Spafford, 24, of River Meadow in Scawby Brook, has been fined and disqualified from driving after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Spafford committed the offence on the A18 Scawby Road, Brigg, on December 30.

She was caught driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Spafford pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

She was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months, although this ban can be reduced by three months if she chooses to complete a course.

She was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Helen Elizabeth Young

Helen Elizabeth Young, 33, of Chapman Street in Market Rasen, pleaded guilty to begging in the town on November 3 last year, when she appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on February 2.

She was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £20 victim surcharge.