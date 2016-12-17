Lincolnshire court registers

Latest news from Lincolnshire’s Magistrates Courts

A teenager from Hibaldstow, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of assault, North Lincolnshire Youth Court, sitting at Scunthorpe Magistrates’ Court heard on December 6.

The court was told how the teenager is accused of assaulting two people in Kirton Lindsey on June 27.

She has pleaded not guilty to both counts, the court heard.

The case has been remitted to Hull Court House, where the teenager is due to stand trial on January 17, the court heard.

The teenager has been given unconditional bail until this date.

The case has been adjourned.

Ashley Sanders

Ashley Sanders, 25, of Waterloo Street, Market Rasen, has been sentenced for an offence under the Road Traffic Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on December 5.

The court was told how Sanders pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio vehicle when he was more than two times over the legal drink-drive limit.

A test showed Sanders had 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The incident happened on the A46 at Fir Park on November 19.

Sanders has been banned from driving for 40 months and fined £120.

He has been ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £30 victim surcharge.

David Stafford

David Stafford, 70, of Elm Tree Close, Market Rasen, has been sentenced for an offence under the Sexual Offences Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on December 5.

The court was told how Stafford pleaded guilty to a sexual assault on a woman.

The incident happened in Market Rasen on April 30, the court was told.

Stafford has been given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He has also been given a five-year restraining order and a notification requirement to register with the police for seven years.

Stafford has been ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £115 victim surcharge.

Kevin Fox

Kevin Fox, 44, of Chapel Street, Market Rasen, has been sentenced for an offence under the Family Law Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on December 1.

The court was told how Fox went within 100 metres of a woman, which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Lincoln Family Court on October 14.

The incident happened in Market Rasen on October 30, the court heard.

Fox pleaded guilty to the charge.

He has been fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £30 victim surcharge.

Marion Sellars

Marion Sellars, 39, of Mill Lane, Middle Rasen, has been charged with an offence under the Road Traffic Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on December 1.

The court was told how Mrs Sellars has been accused of driving a Rover vehicle in Willingham Road, Market Rasen, on May 4, while not wearing an adult belt.

Mrs Sellars has pleaded not guilty to the charge, the court heard.

She is due to stand trial at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on February 1.

The case has been adjourned.

Darren High

Darren High, 41, of Kettleby, has pleaded guilty to three charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Scunthorpe Magistrates’ Court heard on December 1.

The court was told how High admitted having in his possession a quantity of class A drug diamorphine, in Scunthorpe on September 13.

High was fined £66 and ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £30 victim surcharge.

The court heard how High admitted having in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis, in Scunthorpe on September 13.

For this charge, High was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

And High admitted cultivating 10 cannabis plants in Kettleby, on or before, September 13.

For this charge, he was handed another 12-month conditional , the court was told.

Christopher Adamson

Christopher Adamson, 36, of Dale View Road, Brookenby, has had a charge against him discontinued, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on November 29.

The court was told how Mr Adamson had been accused of assaulting a woman by beating her in Brookenby on September 9.

This charge has now been discontinued, the court heard.

Mr Adamson had not entered a plea.

Andrew Bell

Andrew Bell, 24, of Benniworth, has been charged with a motoring offence, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on November 29.

The court was told how Mr Bell is accused of using a Land Rover vehicle without every front lamp in good working order, in Sand Lane, Tealby, on March 20.

Mr Bell has not yet entered a plea.

The case has been adjourned until February 13, the court heard.