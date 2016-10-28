Lincolnshire Court registers

Latest news from Lincolnshire’s Magistrates Courts

Christopher Belt, 38, of Colton Street, Brigg, is to stand trial accused of three offences under the Protection from Harassment Act, Scunthorpe Magistrates’ Court heard on October 13.

The court was told how Belt is accused of harassing a woman by sending her at least 36 emails between June 19 and July 6.

He is accused of harassing a woman between August 2 and August 6 by making various phone calls to her mobile and work place and attending her home address late at night in Brigg, the court heard.

And Belt is also accused of harassing a woman by sending her unwanted contact via text, email and Snapchat totalling more than 250 occasions between May 15 and July 27, the court heard.

Belt has entered a not guilty plea to all three charges.

He is due to stand trial at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on January 12, the court was told.

Belt has been given unconditional bail until this date.

The case has been adjourned.

James Fitzpatrick

James Fitzpatrick, 30, of Spridlington Road, Faldingworth, has been sentenced for an offence under the Public Order Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on October 6.

The court was told how Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a man and a woman to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them or to provoke unlawful violence.

The incident happened in Faldingworth on May 28, the court heard.

Fitzpatrick has been fined £250.

He has been ordered to pay £20 compensation to each of his victims, the court was told.

And Fitzpatrick has been ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £30 victim surcharge.

Jacob Walters

Jacob Walters, 18, of Sussex Gardens, Scampton, has been sentenced for an offence under the Criminal Justice Act and an offence under the Criminal Damage Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on October 6.

The court was told how Walters pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him.

This offence happened in Welton on August 1, the court heard.

For this offence, Walters has been fined £80.

And he has been ordered to pay £125 compensation, the court was told.

He must also pay a £30 victim surcharge.

The court heard how Walters also admitted causing criminal damage to a kitchen door, to an unknown value.

This offence also happened in the Welton area on August 1.

For this offence, Walters has been ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Danielle Burns Salmond

Danielle Burns Salmond, 30, of Westwold Road, Caistor, has been sentenced for an offence under the Police Act and an offence under the Criminal Damage Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on October 6.

The court was told how Burns Salmond pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty.

This incident happened in Market Rasen on September 18.

For this offence, Burns Salmond has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.

She has been ordered to pay £50 compensation, the court heard.

And Burns Salmond has been ordered to pay £40 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £20 victim surcharge.

Burns Salmond also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a marked police car, belonging to Lincolnshire Police, to the value of £300.

This incident also happened in Market Rasen on September 18, the court was told.

For this offence, Burns Salmond has been given a 12 month conditional discharge.

And she has been ordered to pay £300 compensation, the court heard.

Thorhijar Marchant

Thorhijar Marchant, 19, of Monks Road, Lincoln - previously of King Street, Market Rasen - has been sentenced for two offences under the Theft Act, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on October 10.

The court was told how Marchant pleaded guilty to aiding another person to steal alcohol to an unknown value from the Gate of India restaurant in Market Rasen.

This incident happened on July 5.

Marchant also pleaded guilty to stealing cigarettes and stamps to the value of £40 from McColl’s in Queen Street, Market Rasen, after entering the building as a trespasser.

This incident happened on July 4.

Marchant has been given a 12-month community order.

This includes a rehabilitation activity requirement to comply with any instruction of the responsible officer to attend appointments (with the responsible officer or someone else nominated by them), or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer, up to a maximum of 40 days.

And Marchant must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

He has been ordered to pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and an £85 victim surcharge, the court heard.