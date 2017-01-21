Lincolnshire court register

Latest news from Lincolnshire’s Magistrates Courts

A West Midlands woman has been sentenced after she admitted assaulting a Searby woman by beating her at an equestrian centre last year.

Amy Olivia Ridler, 20, of Cherrywood Crescent in Solihull, assaulted Jillian Williams at the Arena UK equestrian centre in Allington, near Grantham, on April 9.

Ridler previously pleaded not guilty to the charge at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 20, but changed her plea to guilty when she appeared at the same court on December 13. She appeared at the same court for sentencing on January 4.

Ridler was fined £250, and ordered to pay compensation of £300 to Jillian Williams.

She was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs, and a £30 victim surcharge.

A restraining order was also put in place, for the purposes of protecting Ms Williams.

The restraining order prohibits Ridler from communicating with Ms Williams, either directly or indirectly, and also prohibits her from posting anything about, or referring to, Ms Williams. The order lasts until January 2019.

David Wallis

David Junior Wallis, 28, of King Street in Market Rasen, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing Yankee Candles and perfume in Grimsby last year.

The theft of the three Yankee Candles, worth £39, took place at Asda in Holles Street, Grimsby, on October 26.

The theft of the perfume, worth £6.99, was stolen from B&M Bargains in Victoria Street, Grimsby, a few weeks later on November 19.

Wallis pleaded guilty to the two offences on December 10, and appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on January 10 for sentencing.

He was given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days, and an exclusion order for both stores for six months.

Wallis must also pay compensation of £26 to Asda, and £85 in court costs. No victim surcharge was imposed, as the compensation order was given priority.

Simon Till

Simon Till, 38, of Mulberry Road in Claxby, has been found guilty of driving without due care and attention, following a recent hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

The offence took place on the A46 at Dunholme on June 6 last year.

Till was found guilty under the Single Justice Procedure at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 5. The defendant was not present for the hearing.

However, the case has now been referred to a full court hearing following a request from Till’s defence, and summons was issued for a hearing at the same court on March 21.