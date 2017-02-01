Land Rover theft at Walesby

Two Land Rover Defender 90s were stolen from Otby, Walesby overnight on January 30/31.

One of the vehicles is blue, the other green.

The theft is thought to have occured between 2am and 3am.

A police spokesman said: “Please be aware, we are experiencing numerous thefts of Defenders in our region.

“ If you own one, please ensure it has adequate security overnight.

“A hand brake/gear lever lock is recommended.”

If you have any information on the Otby theft, call police on 101 and quote 17000043178.