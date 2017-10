Police are appealing for help in finding a man who failed to appear at crown court in August.

Ricky Holland, 29, is now wanted for failing to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on August 4.

Police say a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Ricky has previous connections to addresses in Sleaford and Brant Broughton.

If you have any information into Holland’s whereabouts, please contact us on 101.