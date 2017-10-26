Gold taken in Rasen burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that happened at a property in Caistor Road, Market Rasen.

The incident happened between 11am and 11.30am on Sunday, October 15.

The offender used tools from the garage to force entry via a rear door and searched drawers inside the house.

Items of jewellery were stolen, including three gold chains, a gold heart locket, a brooch and a gold bracelet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Nick Gray at Gainsborough CID by calling 101.