Gold taken in Rasen burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that happened at a property in Caistor Road, Market Rasen.
The incident happened between 11am and 11.30am on Sunday, October 15.
The offender used tools from the garage to force entry via a rear door and searched drawers inside the house.
Items of jewellery were stolen, including three gold chains, a gold heart locket, a brooch and a gold bracelet.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Nick Gray at Gainsborough CID by calling 101.
