Crime incidents in Rasen area

Police are appealing for information about several incidents in the Market Rasen area.

A parish council notice board in The Furlongs, Market Rasen has been damaged overnight on November 5 to 6 (incident 103 of November 6).

Between 5pm on October 30 and 9am on November 1 a vehicle parked in Market Rasen Mill Road car park was targeted - the wheel trims were stolen and the vehicle was egged (incident 308 of November 1).

A Ford S-Max in grey, registration KY56 VOM, was stolen from Osgodby overnight on November 1 - 2 (incident 37 of November 2).

A vehicle at a another property in Osgodby was left unlocked and was searched by offenders on the same night (incident 70 of November 2).

Anyone who has any information about the incidents is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on the non-emergency number 101. Quote the relevant incident number.