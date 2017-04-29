Court listing

Round up from Lincolnshire Magistrates Courts

A Binbrook man has been sentenced after causing damage to a Royal Mail van without lawful excuse.

Jack Anthony Keeling, 27, of Briggs Walk, committed the offence when he intentionally or recklessly caused damage to the wing mirror of the Royal Mail vehicle, to the value of £100, in Grimsby on January 25.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on April 5, and was sentenced at the same court on April 13.

He was ordered to pay an £80 fine and a further £100 in compensation to the Royal Mail.

He must also pay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Keeling also pleaded guilty to a further charge of failing to surrender to Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on March 14, when his case was originally scheduled to be heard, after he had been released on bail from Grimsby Police Station on February 24.

His guilty plea was taken into account, and no separate penalty was imposed.

Stewart Ian Jones

A Caistor man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of wine - worth less than £7 - from a local shop.

Stewart Ian Jones, 60, of Horncastle Road, committed the offence at the Co-op store in Caistor on September 16 last year.

The defendant pleaded guilty to stealing the bottle of wine, worth just £6.99, when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on April 10.

He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £6.99 in compensation to the store.

He was also ordered to pay a further £40 in court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Dillon Joe Langton-Biggs

A Market Rasen man has been fined and disqualified from driving after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Dillon Joe Langton-Biggs, 25, of Whitworth Way, drove a car in Gordon Fields, Market Rasen, on March 24 while he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Langton-Biggs appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on April 10, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was fined £345 and ordered to pay a further £85 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months, although this can be reduced by three months if the defendant chooses to complete a course.

Helen Elizabeth Young

A woman has been sent to face trial at Lincoln Crown Court after she allegedly committed robbery and assault in Market Rasen last autumn.

Helen Elizabeth Young, 34, of Monks Road in Lincoln, allegedly robbed a woman of her handbag and cash, and assaulted another woman.

Both incidents are alleged to have occurred in Market Rasen on October 29.

Young appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on April 10 but, because robbery is an indictable-only offence, her case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court where she will face trial on May 8.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail until that date.

Angela Mary Perry

A Market Rasen woman has been sentenced after a court proved that she caused a traffic accident - and then failed to stop or report it.

Angela Mary Perry, 44, of King Street, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

The accident occurred in Westgate, Lincoln, on July 13 last year. Owing to the presence of a Volkswagen car, driven by Perry, damage was caused to an Audi.

The court proved, in Perry’s absence, that she failed to stop at the scene of the accident and also failed to report it as soon as was ‘reasonably practicable’ (and within 24 hours) to the police.

For failing to stop, the court imposed a fine of £660 and endorsed her driving record with eight penalty points.

She was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

She received no separate penalty for failing to report the accident afterwards.

The defendant was also found guilty, in her absence, of driving without a valid third-party insurance policy .

She received no separate penalty for this offence.

Holly Abigail Shepherdson

A Market Rasen woman has been ordered to pay compensation after causing criminal damage to a door at The Foyer.

Holly Abigail Shepherdson, 25, of Whitehart Court, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on April 13 where she pleaded guilty to the offence which took place on December 13.

Shepherdson damaged a glass window pane in a door, valued at £250, without lawful excuse at The Foyer (Market Rasen House) in King Street.

She was ordered to pay £250 in compensation, and was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

The court also ordered Shepherdson to pay a further £45 in court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Philip Blanshard

Philip Blanshard, 33, of Lincoln Road in Faldingworth, has pleaded not guilty to driving without a valid licence.

The alleged offence took place in Mill Street, Market Rasen, on September 23 last year. Blanshard pleaded not guilty at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on April 18.

He will return to the court to face trial on May 23.