CCTV released of woman wanted in connection with theft in Caistor

CCTV has been released of a woman police would like to speak to in connection with a theft from a Caistor shop.

The theft of cosmetics took place in Boots in Market Place on Monday January 9. A woman is suspected of leaving the store with £400’s worth of cosmetics without paying for the items.

Police are looking to speak with this woman seen on CCTV as they believe she may be able to assist with enquiries.

If this is you, or you recognise this person, please call 101 quoting incident 265 of 9 January. To report anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.