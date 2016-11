CCTV has been released of a man wanted in connection with a theft in Market Rasen.

Police are investigating a theft from the Co-Op store in John Street on Wednesday November 2 and believe that two men may be able to help our inquires.

Two bottles of vodka and two bottles of Champagne were taken from the store without any attempt to pay for the items.

If you recognise these men, or this is you, please call 101. You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.