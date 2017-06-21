CCTV released of ‘local’ man after theft from Market Rasen business

CCTV has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Market Rasen.

On Monday June 12 an orange toolbox worth £150 was stolen from E-Quip in Gallamore Lane Industrial Estate.

Police want to speak with this man, who is believed to be local, as part of their inquiries.

Officers would like to hear from you if recognise this man.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 397 of 12 June 2017.