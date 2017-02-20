CCTV released after shop theft in Market Rasen

CCTV has been released of two people police would like to speak to after cosmetics were stolen from Boots in Market Rasen.

The theft took place in Queen Street on Thursday January 19.

Police are releasing an image from CCTV to help identify a man and woman who officers believe may be able to assist inquiries.

If you recognise either person, or if this is you, please call 101 with incident number 251 of the 19 January. To report anonymously please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.