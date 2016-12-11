Cattle trough and dolly tubs stolen from West Rasen and Osgodby

Police are looking for the thieves who stole a steel cattle trough and dolly tubs from West Rasen and Osgodby yesterday (Saturday).

The theft was reported yesterday to Market Rasen police who advise anyone with information on this to call 101 and quote incidents 27 and 147 of December 10.

A set of number plates were stolen from a 4x4 vehicle on Milson Road, Keelby some time between 5pm on Friday and 8am the following morning.

Anyone with information call 101 and quote crime number 16000407783.

There has also been a burglary at a property on Caistor Road, Market Rasen.

Marker Rasen policing team say the incident may have occurred between 9am and 8pm yesterday (Saturday).

Any witnesses should call police on 101.